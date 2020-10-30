Forecast: Slight breeze for today, high winds for tomorrow

A slight breeze is expected throughout the Council Bluffs-Omaha area today.
Highs will climb into the upper 40s by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 38.
Winds pick up on Saturday with a west wind gusting as high as 23 mph.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 27.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 37.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
