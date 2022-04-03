Forecast: Slight chance of rain, high around 64

There’s a 20% chance of rain this morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The high is around 64, with a low around 35.

Here’s a look at the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: A 50% chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Windy.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.