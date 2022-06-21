Forecast: Slight chance of storms, then sunny

There is a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 92. There will be a south southwest wind of 8 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 68 and a north wind of 3 to 8 mph.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.