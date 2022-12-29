 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Slight chances of snow and rain, high near 41

A pair of pedestrians stroll along the Lake Manawa Trail as warmer temperatures make for an inviting afternoon outside on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Today will be cloudy, with a high near 41, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a slight chance of snow before 10 a.m., a slight chance of rain and snow between 10 and 11 a.m. and a slight chance of rain after 11 a.m.

Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A slight chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10 and 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 41. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday night: A chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Monday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

