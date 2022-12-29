Forecast: Slight chances of snow and rain, high near 41

Today will be cloudy, with a high near 41, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A slight chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10 and 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 41. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday night: A chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Monday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.