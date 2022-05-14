Forecast: Slight rain chances this weekend

Expect highs in the mid-80s today, with chance of evening rain, according to the National Weather Service.

It’ll be sunny with a high around 84 today. Rain chances move in overnight, with a 30% chance after 1 a.m. The evening low is around 56.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday night: A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.