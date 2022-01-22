Forecast: Slight temp increase this weekend, Monday

Local temps are set to improve today, with a high around 37, according to the National Weather Service.

Morning temps will be in the upper teens before hitting the 20s before the eventual high in the afternoon.

The high Sunday will be around 34, with a low around 27.

Monday’s high is around 42, before another cold front brings in a low around 6.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 17.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

