Forecast: Small break from rain and clouds

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see a break from the rain today.

Highs will climb into the 60s by this afternoon with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Northwest winds may gust as high as 26 mph throughout the day.

Tonight, temps will drop to 44, with a 30% chance of rain. Winds will calm down overnight.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.