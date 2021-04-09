Forecast: Small break from rain and clouds

Titan Hill Intermediate School fifth-graders Carter Thielen, right, and Jaxson Driver hold umbrellas as they watch the boys varsity soccer match between Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Jaxson is the son of L.C. head coach James Driver, and he was there to cheer his dad and school on.
Fans are bundled up as they cheer for their respective teams during the boys varsity soccer match between Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex on Thursday, April 9, 2021.
Lewis Central High School junior Hayden Phippen holds an umbrella as he records the boys varsity soccer match between L.C. and Abraham Lincoln at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see a break from the rain today.
Highs will climb into the 60s by this afternoon with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Northwest winds may gust as high as 26 mph throughout the day.
Tonight, temps will drop to 44, with a 30% chance of rain. Winds will calm down overnight.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.