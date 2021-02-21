Forecast: Snow before the sun

Before a week of warmer temps and mostly sunny skies, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will have a day of snow and possibly freezing rain.

Today, highs will be in the lower 30s with a 90% chance of perception throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Freezing rain is expected in the morning before 1 p.m., and 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 22.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Snow, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle before 1 p.m., then a chance of snow between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. High near 32. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.