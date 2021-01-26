 Skip to main content
Forecast: Snow chances today, low temps Wednesday
Snow chances continue through tonight in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area — a 20% chance is forecasted before noon this morning.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, 4 inches of snow had fallen in the area.

“The Council Bluffs metro area will see about 10 to 12 inches when this is all said and done,” meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen said.

Today will have a high of 22 with northeast winds at 7 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, some snow is expected after midnight with a low of 10.

Wednesday brings cold temps to the area with a high 19, and then a low of 1 overnight.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: A 40% chance of snow after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 10. North northeast wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 19. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Saturday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

