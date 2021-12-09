Forecast: Snow, freezing rain possible Friday

Rain, freezing rain and snow are possible Friday in the Council Bluffs metro area.

The National Weather Service predicts a 50% chance of precipitation Friday, which increases to a 70% chance in the evening. There's a chance of rain after 10 a.m., which could mix with snow after 5 p.m. as temperatures drop. Into the evening, snow is likely, which could mix with rain and freezing rain.

Less than roughly one inch of snow is expected.

The high today is around 39. Morning temps will be in the mid 30s, before hitting the high around 3 p.m. From there, temps will drop to low 30s in the evening. The low tonight is around 25.

Wind gusts up to 25-26 mph are possible throughout the day and in the evening.

More snow is possible north of the Council Bluffs area, with a winter storm forecast overnight Friday along the Nebraska and South Dakota boundary and into northwest Iowa.

In the Council Bluffs area, the high Saturday is around 40, with sunny skies. The low is 29. Sunday features a high around 50 and a low around 30.

"The blast of winter is expected to be short lived," the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

And here's the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Friday: A chance of rain after 10 a.m., mixing with snow after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39. East wind 11 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night: Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain, becoming all snow after 8 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 40. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

