Forecast: Snow is about to arrive
Forecast: Snow is about to arrive

Widespread frost this morning for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

This afternoon will have sunny skies with a high of 42, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop down into the 30s with a 30% chance of snow after 3 a.m.

One to two inches of snow is possible on Sunday with a 70% chance through the day.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Widespread frost before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 42. East southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 32. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday night: A 50% chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 19. North wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

