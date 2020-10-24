Forecast: Snow is about to arrive

Widespread frost this morning for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

This afternoon will have sunny skies with a high of 42, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop down into the 30s with a 30% chance of snow after 3 a.m.

One to two inches of snow is possible on Sunday with a 70% chance through the day.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Widespread frost before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 42. East southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 32. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday night: A 50% chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 19. North wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}