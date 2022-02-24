Forecast: Snow likely today

Snow is likely today, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast predicts a 70% chance of precipitation, with new snow amounts of around an inch possible. It’ll be cloudy, with a high around 16. Snowfall is expected to occur predominantly after noon, the weather service said. Expect winds of 7 to 9 mph.

It’ll remain cloudy in the evening before clearing, with a low around 1 and a slight increase in wind speeds.

Friday will be sunny with a high around 27, while the weekend is set to bring a bit of a warm spell, with highs in the 40s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Snow likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 16. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 1. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 27. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

