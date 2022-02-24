 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Forecast: Snow likely today

  • 0

Snow is likely today, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast predicts a 70% chance of precipitation, with new snow amounts of around an inch possible. It’ll be cloudy, with a high around 16. Snowfall is expected to occur predominantly after noon, the weather service said. Expect winds of 7 to 9 mph.

It’ll remain cloudy in the evening before clearing, with a low around 1 and a slight increase in wind speeds.

Friday will be sunny with a high around 27, while the weekend is set to bring a bit of a warm spell, with highs in the 40s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Snow likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 16. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 1. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

People are also reading…

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 27. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Candela's revolutionary electric hydrofoil boat has successful first voyage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert