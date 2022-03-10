Forecast: Snow likely today

By the time you read this, there could be snow on the ground.

Snow was expected to fall overnight into today, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for an 80% of snow this morning, mainly before noon. Around an inch of snow was expected overnight and another inch is expected today.

“Expect the snow to be most widespread and highest intensity from about midnight (Wednesday) to noon” on Thursday, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The high today is around 27, with light winds. The low tonight is 14.

“Lows Thursday night should drop into the 5 to 15 range and single digits above and below zero for Friday night ... We will see some wind chills possible below zero but we do not expect that an advisory would be needed at this time,” the weather service said.

Friday’s high is 30 with sunny skies, but it’ll be windy, with gusts up to 32 mph.

The low Friday is around 3, with low expected Saturday morning before warming up to a high around 37.

It’ll warmup from there. Sunday brings a high around 60, Monday a high around 56, Tuesday a high around 68 and Wednesday a high around 70.

Today: Snow, mainly before noon. High near 27. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 3. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

