Forecast: Snow-melting high around 51 expected today

The high today is around 51, which hopefully means the remaining snow on the ground will melt.

Temps will be in the low 30s in the early morning hours, but are expected to hit the low 40s by 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds up to 23 mph are possible during the day.

“On Sunday, increasing southwest winds will enhance ... warming with temperatures rising into 50s in areas void of snow cover,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The low tonight is around 30.

The high is around 51 again on Monday, with calm winds. The low is near 36. Tuesday’s set to be even better, with a high around 58.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

