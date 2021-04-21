Forecast: Snow, rain and frost chances to end the week

This morning the Council Bluffs-Omaha area could see some snow, and then rain in the afternoon.
Today has a 20% chance of precipitation with a high of 48 and partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, rain chances continue with a low of 30.
Frost is expected early Thursday morning.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A slight chance of snow showers before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers after 2 p.m. Widespread frost between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Thursday: Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Light south southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.