 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Snow, rain and frost chances to end the week
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Snow, rain and frost chances to end the week

{{featured_button_text}}

This morning the Council Bluffs-Omaha area could see some snow, and then rain in the afternoon.

Today has a 20% chance of precipitation with a high of 48 and partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, rain chances continue with a low of 30.

Frost is expected early Thursday morning.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A slight chance of snow showers before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers after 2 p.m. Widespread frost between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Thursday: Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Light south southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'It was a murder in the full light of day': Biden

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert