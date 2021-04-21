Forecast: Snow, rain and frost chances to end the week

This morning the Council Bluffs-Omaha area could see some snow, and then rain in the afternoon.

Today has a 20% chance of precipitation with a high of 48 and partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, rain chances continue with a low of 30.

Frost is expected early Thursday morning.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A slight chance of snow showers before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers after 2 p.m. Widespread frost between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Thursday: Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Light south southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

