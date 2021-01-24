Forecast: Snow returns tonight, freezing rain on Monday

Today will be calm with a high of 32, but chances for snow and freezing rain return tonight.

Tonight, there is a 20% chance of freezing rain after midnight with a low of 22, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

A wintry mix picks up Monday with an 80% chance of snow and freezing rain. Winds from the north could gusts as high as 24 mph.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of freezing rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain before noon, then snow. High near 28. North northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday night: Snow, mainly before 7 p.m. Low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday: A 20% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 24.