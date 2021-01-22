Forecast: Snowy weekend ahead

The Council Bluffs-Omaha are may see some snow this weekend starting on Saturday.

Today, highs will be in the upper 20s with partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 19.

Saturday has a 40% chance of snow after noon.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 28. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Saturday: A 40% chance of snow after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday night: A 40% chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday: A 20% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Sunday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.