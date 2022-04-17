Forecast: Soggy weekend possible

Expect sunny skies today, with a chance of overnight precipitation.

The high is around 51, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 20 mph are possible. The evening low tonight is around 35.

There’s a slight chance of rain that could mix with snow during the overnight hours and into Sunday. There’s a 50% chance of precipitation Sunday, while the high is around 48. The low will be around 31.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: A slight chance of rain showers after 1am, mixing with snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Easter: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. East southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9 and 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Read more about the forecast on Page A6.

Read more about the forecast on Page A6.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.