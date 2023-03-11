Another round of wintry precipitation is expected to move into the region during the overnight hours, the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.

Rain, snow and sleet is likely before 10 a.m., with rain expected this afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Conditions will be breezy, with a high near 38. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph, according to the weather service.

Tonight’s low is around 26. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually become mostly clear. Winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Highs hover in the mid-30s the next few days, before trending up midweek next week.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Rain, snow, and sleet likely before 10 a.m., then rain. High near 38. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 15 to 17 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.