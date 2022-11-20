Forecast: Southwest winds blow through the metro

Today, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies with temps in the 40s. Southwest winds may gust as high as 20 mph throughout the day.

Southwest winds continue overnight with clear skies and a low of 23.

A high of 43 is expected for Monday, with a low of 24 Monday night.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thanksgiving Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49.