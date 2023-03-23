Early spring is showing her beauty this week, and while today won’t be quite as warm as yesterday or the upcoming weekend, there’s still much to look forward to.

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 48, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 10% chance of rain before 7 a.m. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

More chances of rain are forecast through the weekend, with highs in the low 50s.

The forecast, according to the National Weather Service:

Today: A 10% chance of rain before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. North wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday night: A 30% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Saturday night: A 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 8 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Sunday night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. North northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 9 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.