This week's forecast makes evident Monday's mark as the first day of spring.

As temperatures trend toward the 50s, numerous chances of rain are also possible this week. There is a 40% chance of rain today, mainly between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., with a 10% chance of rain before 7 p.m. tonight.

Today's skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Tonight will also be mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 and continued winds gusting as high as 24 mph.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of rain, mainly between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 10% chance of rain before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Wednesday night: A 50% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. North wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.