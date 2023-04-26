We can enjoy another day of little to no wind, with a southeast wind blowing at just 7 to 9 mph today.

Skies will be mostly sunny, with a high near 66, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.