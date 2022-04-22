Forecast: Storm system moves in Friday

Rain and sunshine will take turns trading off this weekend, but the wind will remain persistent.

A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast before 1 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Wind is expected to be breezy throughout the day, with gusts as high as 33 mph in the afternoon and up to 37 mph at in the evening.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 65. Overnight, a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms returns after 1 a.m.

Rain is likely Saturday, with the possibility of a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. and into the evening, mainly before 7 p.m.

Here’s the forecast, provided by the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a south wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a south wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

