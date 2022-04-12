Forecast: Storms possible tonight

Severe weather is possible tonight.

The National Weather Service said, "there is a chance for thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening, some of which could be strong to severe and capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes."

There's an 80% chance of precipitation tonight, with showers and thunderstorms expected to hit before midnight. The evening low is around 36.

Looking ahead, there's a 10% chance of showers Wednesday morning. The high will be around 50, with a low around 29.

"Strong northerly winds will draw cooler, drier air back into the Central Plains. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of eastern Nebraska and parts of western Iowa," the weather service said in its forecast discussion. "Wednesday and Thursday will be much cooler than what we`ve gotten used to. Morning lows will bottom out in the 20s and 30s Wednesday, by Thursday morning, the entire forecast area will likely be below freezing. Cooler weather will continue through the end of the week with highs only reaching low to mid 50s through Saturday."

Here's the upcoming forecast:

This afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Low around 36. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday night: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.