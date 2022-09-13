Forecast: Summer hangs on

Above normal temperatures are expected throughout the week, with off and on precipitation chances late in the week into the weekend, the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 86, according to the weather service. Tonight will be clear, with a low around 61.

Highs are expected to reach 90 on Wednesday and hover in the high 80s through the weekend.

The forecast, as provided by the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 61. East southeast wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A slight chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.