Forecast: Summer heat holds strong

Today will be sunny and hot, with a high near 98. A south wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph, should provide some relief, according to the National Weather Service.

“But still plenty warm that you’ll want to make sure you’re taking proper heat precautions through Monday,” the weather service said in it’s forecast discussion.

A heat advisory is in effect through Monday at 10 p.m. Monday will be about the same — hot and sunny, with a high near 99 and a breeze.

With the heat, some isolated pop-up showers and storms wouldn’t be surprising for Sunday or Monday, though better shower and storm chances will arrive by Monday evening, according to the forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.