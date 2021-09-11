Forecast: Summer strikes back with temps in the 90s

The other day in this space we reminded readers that summer is not over until Sept. 22. Case in point — the high today is around 97.

That’s according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, which also noted wind speeds up to 23 mph are possible.

The morning hours will see temps in the low 60s and 70s before the climb begins. The low tonight is 69.

Sunday’s high is 84, with a low of 63. Monday and Tuesday bring a chance of rain.

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.