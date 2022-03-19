 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Sun shining this weekend, a bit windy

Get out and enjoy the sun this weekend before clouds and rain roll in early next week.

Today will be sunny with a high near 63. A calm wind will become west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 37.

Sunday will also be sunny and windy, with a high near 70. The evening low is around 52.

Chances of rain will make their way to the metro on Monday afternoon and continue through Wednesday.

The full forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday: A 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Monday night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: Rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Tuesday night: Rain likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

