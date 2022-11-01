Forecast: Sun, wind welcome November

Today will be sunny, with a high near 75 and a south wind of 5 to 11 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts will be as high as 21 mph.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 54. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Friday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.