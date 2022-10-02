Forecast: Sunday temp nears 80

Today will be sunny, with a high near 79, according to the National Weather Service. A south southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph could gust as high as 17 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 52. The south southeast wind sticks around at 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

There is a small chance of rain late Tuesday into Wednesday, and a “fall front” is expected to end the work week, with temperatures “tumbling” Friday, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Widespread frost could occur either Friday or Saturday morning, the forecast discussion said, “with the greatest frost potential expected Friday morning.”

“If you have any cold sensitive plants that are enjoying the early fall weather outdoors, monitor the forecast or consider bringing them inside,” it said.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.