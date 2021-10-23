Forecast: Sunny afternoon followed by weekend rain

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 61, according to the National Weather Service. An east wind will blow 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight’s low is around 49, with an east wind of 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight, there is a chance of showers before 11 p.m. with a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. A chance of showers and a thunderstorm is also possible after 2 a.m.

Chance of precipitation is 90% for both Saturday night and Sunday day. Sunday’s high will be around 55, also with an east wind around 11 mph and gusts as high as 24 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day, as well as Sunday night and into the early morning hours.

The full forecast, according to the weather service:

