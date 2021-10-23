Forecast: Sunny afternoon followed by weekend rain

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 61, according to the National Weather Service. An east wind will blow 6 to 11 mph.
The full forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 49. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 55. East wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 60.