Forecast: Sunny and 32 as warmer weekend approaches

Today will be partly sunny, then gradually become sunny, with a high near 32, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Highs in mid-40s are expected Saturday, with a high of 51 to look forward to Sunday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 32. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday night: A 30% chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday: A chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.