Forecast: Sunny and 32 as warmer weekend approaches

011323-cbn-news-weather-p1

A group of walkers are bundled up as they walk toward Council Bluffs via the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge during a windy, chilly afternoon on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Cooler temps continue today, but warmer weather gives us something to look forward to this weekend.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Today will be partly sunny, then gradually become sunny, with a high near 32, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Highs in mid-40s are expected Saturday, with a high of 51 to look forward to Sunday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 32. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday night: A 30% chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday: A chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

