Forecast: Sunny and 34, windy

It will once again be windy, with a south southwest wind gusting as high as 18 mph today, according to the National Weather Service.
Skies will be sunny, with a high near 34.
Tonight, winds will calm to 7 mph. Skies will be mostly clear, with a low around 15.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 34. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 15. South southwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 2. North wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
People are also reading…
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 27.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.