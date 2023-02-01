Forecast: Sunny and 34, windy

It will once again be windy, with a south southwest wind gusting as high as 18 mph today, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be sunny, with a high near 34.

Tonight, winds will calm to 7 mph. Skies will be mostly clear, with a low around 15.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 34. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 15. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 2. North wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.