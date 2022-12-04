Forecast: Sunny and 44

Today will be sunny, with a high near 44, according to the National Weather Service.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
The forecast,according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. South southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
People are also reading…
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Thursday night: A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.