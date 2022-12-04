Forecast: Sunny and 44

Today will be sunny, with a high near 44, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

The forecast,according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. South southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday night: A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.