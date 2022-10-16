Forecast: Sunny and 57, more wind

Today will be sunny, with a high near 57, according to the National Weather Service. A north northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will increase to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 46. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67.