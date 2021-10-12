Forecast: Sunny and 75 today, with evening rain

Fall weather continues, with sunny skies and a high of 75 today before rain chances.

There’s a 100% chance of rain sometime in the evening, according to the National Weather Service. Expect cool temps in the 40s and 50s in the morning before it warms up. The low tonight is 60.

Rain is set to continue, with a 50% chance on Wednesday before 1 p.m. The high Wednesday is 69, with a low of 46.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Low around 60. Southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.