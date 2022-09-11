Forecast: Sunny and 75

Today will be sunny, with a high near 75, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be clear, with a low around 49.

In it’s forecast discussion, the weather service said that Saturday’s rain was welcome, with a brief taste of fall. “Sunday will be a beautiful sunny day,” the discussion went on to say.

Monday’s temperatures will be similar to Sunday, with temps climbing into the 80s again Tuesday. Summer-like temperatures are expected throughout the rest of the week, the forecast discussion said.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 49. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.