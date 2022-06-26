Forecast: Sunny and 78

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 78, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.