Forecast: Sunny and 85

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 65.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.