Forecast: Sunny and 87

Enjoy the typically warm summer weekend before a heat wave moves in early next week. Temperatures will begin to rise into the mid- to high 90s on Monday and Wednesday’s high is expected to be around 103.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light south southeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 80.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 103.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.