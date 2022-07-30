Forecast: Sunny and 87

Today will be sunny, with a high near 87, according to the National Weather Service. There will be a light south southeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 66. A south southeast wind of 6 to 10 mph continues into the evening.
There is a 20% chance of rain Sunday before 1 p.m., but skies will otherwise be sunny, with a high near 89.
Enjoy the typically warm summer weekend before a heat wave moves in early next week. Temperatures will begin to rise into the mid- to high 90s on Monday and Wednesday’s high is expected to be around 103.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light south southeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 80.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 103.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.