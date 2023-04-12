Today will sunny, with a high near 86. Conditions will be breezy, with a high near 32, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a south wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 20 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday night: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. East northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.