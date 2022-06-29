 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Sunny and hot, breeze could bring relief

Today will be sunny, with a high near 93, according to the National Weather Service. A south wind of 6 to 11 mph increases to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph, bringing some relief from the heat.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 71. Winds continue into the evening.

Thursday will also be sunny, with a high near 95, before rain chances move in Thursday night through the weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday night: A chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

