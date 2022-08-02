Forecast: Sunny and hot, heat index at 106

It’s another week of heat, with the potential of air temperatures warming to above the century mark at many locations Tuesday, the National Weather Service said in its Hazardous Weather Outlook.

The rest of the week will be hot as well, with temps forecast in the 90s. Saturday is also expected to reach 100 degrees.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 90.