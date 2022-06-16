Forecast: Sunny and hot, potential of evening rain

After Wednesday’s early morning storms wreaked havoc in rural Pottawattamie County, the rest of the week should be rather uneventful in comparison.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 92, according to the National Weather Service. A south southwest wind of 5 to 7 mph will become northwest in the afternoon.

A strong area of atmospheric pressure will build rapidly today, setting up favorable conditions for the return of “very sultry weather” through this weekend, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

More thunderstorms are possible tonight, and again on Monday and Tuesday night next week, the weather service said.

There is a 40% chance of precipitation tonight, including potential showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Friday: A 10% chance of showers before 7 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Breezy.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.