Forecast: Sunny and hot this week

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 88, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be clear, with a low around 64.

The rest of the week looks to be about the same — sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s or low 90s.

There is a chance for rain Friday night into Saturday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday: A chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

