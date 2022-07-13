Forecast: Sunny and hot weather serves as a reminder to 'Park. Look. Lock'

Today will be sunny, with a high near 90, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures , along with the heat index, are forecast to increase each day through Friday, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

While tornadoes, floods and hurricanes get more headlines, the National Weather Service reports heat is the leading weather-related cause of death.

During this time, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Region 7, which includes Iowa, is working to promote its “Park. Look. Lock.” effort designed to ensure that child passengers are not left behind in the car by parents and caregivers, and that children cannot gain unsupervised access to motor vehicles.

Between 1998 and 2021, Iowa lost seven children due to vehicular heatstroke.

Temperatures inside a vehicle can climb 20 degrees in less than 10 minutes, and a child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adults. Children under age 1 are the most at-risk for heatstroke deaths, making up 31% of cases.

NHTSA recommends making it a habit to check your entire vehicle, front to back, each time before locking the door and walking away. Placing a personal item, such as a purse or briefcase, in the back seat could be another reminder.

These tips are useful year-round, but particularly during season’s in which outside temperatures are already high. Heatstroke fatalities occur even if a car is parked in the shade.

For more information, visit nhtsa.gov/heatstroke.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 67.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92.