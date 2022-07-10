 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Sunny and hot

071022-cbn-news-weather-p1

A group of bicyclists photo bomb a person snapping shots of the city’s Summerfest celebration as they ride toward the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Find more Summerfest photos in Tuesday’s Nonpareil.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Today will be sunny, with a high near 91, according to the national weather service. A south wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph could provide some relief.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 72. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

