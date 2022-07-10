Forecast: Sunny and hot

Today will be sunny, with a high near 91, according to the national weather service. A south wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph could provide some relief.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 72. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.