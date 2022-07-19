Forecast: Sunny and hot

Today will be sunny and hot, with a high near 97, according to the National Weather Service. There will be a south wind of 10 to 14 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight will be clear, with a low around 69.

Most of the upcoming week will be hot and dry, the weather service wrote in its Hazardous Weather Outlook, shared Monday. Heat index values could approach 95 to 105 on Tuesday, it said.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler Wednesday, the weather service said in its forecast discussion, but then head back into the mid to upper 90s for Thursday through Saturday.

Rainfall chances are also slim to nil through the week, the forecast discussion said, though there will be a slight chance mainly during the nights Thursday through Sunday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 69. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Friday: A slight chance of showers before 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 91.