Forecast: Sunny and hot

Today will be sunny, with a high near 96, according to the National Weather Service. A south southwest wind of 8 to 10 mph could gust as high as 17 mph at times.

Record highs for the date will likely be tied or broken at a few spots, as the record for Omaha is 95 (forecast 96) and Lincoln is 96 (forecast 100), the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 65. The wind will persist through tonight.

Wednesday’s cold front also brings a 50% chance of rain during the day, bringing the afternoon high down to 71. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Wednesday’s evening low will drop to around 53.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 96. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71.